Mumbai Police

3 Mumbai cops attacked with sharp-edged weapons after altercation over face masks

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector and two constables, were attacked by a mob with sharp weapons in Antop Hill area in Mumbai after police questioned them for not wearing masks and flouting coronavirus lockdown norms. 

PTI photo

Mumbai: Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector and two constables, were attacked by a mob with sharp weapons in Antop Hill area in Mumbai after police questioned them for not wearing masks and flouting coronavirus lockdown norms. 

The incident took place at Kokhri Agar, Garib Nawaz Nagar at around 6:45 pm on May 14 when a joint team of policemen from the Antop Hill police station and the state SRPF were on patrolling duty. The area, which borders the MHADA colony, is a densely populated slum cluster and has been declared as a red zone for the coronavirus infection.

According to a report, a mob of over 15 people assaulted three policemen, including a PSI, with sharp weapons. All three police personnel suffered injuries in the assault. 

An offence has been registered against the members of the group on the charge of rioting and other sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and also under the COVID-19 rules.

A hunt has been started to arrest the accused involved in the attack on the police personnel. 

