Gautam Budh Nagar

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

Two other patients, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged after being cured.

Noida: Three more people, one in Noida and two in Greater Noida, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday (April 17), taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here said.

Two other patients, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged after being cured, they said.

"Three new cases have been detected. A 70-year-old woman from sector 15A in Noida and a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Acchar village in Greater Noida have tested positive for the coronavirus," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Gautam Budh NagarNoidaNCRCoronavirus
