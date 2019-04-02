Indian Army kills 3 Pakistani soldiers, destroys 7 posts in retaliation to ceasefire violations

JAMMU: Indian Army on Tuesday completely destroyed seven Pakistani posts across the Line of Control while retaliating to heavy shelling by Pakistani forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials said.

Officials added that there have been several casualties to Pakistani troops too, PTI reported. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan later confirmed that three Pakistani soldiers lost their lives on Tuesday along the LoC in retaliatory firing by Indian forces.

All schools along the border areas in Poonch and Rajouri districts have been shut down by authorities as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, a BSF inspector and a five-year-old girl were killed and at least 24 got injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Officials said that the Indian Army retaliated "befittingly" to cross-border shelling by Pakistan on Tuesday also.

"There was heavy mortar shelling and firing along Line of Control in Poonch district and Nowshera sector of Rajouri district till Tuesday morning", officials told PTI.

Defence sources said that Pakistani troops also targeted in Shahpur sub-sector in Poonch and Nowshera on Tuesday.

The strong retaliation by Indian troops resulted in the destruction of seven Pakistan posts across the LoC in Rakhchikri and Rawalakote forward areas of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Officials said that heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs are being used by Pakistani forces to target civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch. They added that regular shelling by the Pakistani Army has triggered panic among villagers.

Meanwhile, four civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Monday night. ANI reported that the injured were admitted to a district hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "Four patients were admitted in the hospital last night. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured. The condition of all four is presently stable," Medical officer Dr Riaz Ul Haq told ANI.

(with PTI inputs)