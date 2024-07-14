Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

3 Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In J&K's Keran

Indian Army successfully intercepted and neutralized three unidentified terrorists attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In J&K's Keran (Representational Image) Picture source: ANI

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and neutralized three unidentified terrorists attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, aimed at preventing infiltration from across the border, remained active as of the latest updates from military sources. 

According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army’s post on ‘X’, "03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,"

More details awaited.

