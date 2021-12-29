3 terrorists killed in Kashmir's Kulgam

The security forces today gunned down three terrorists in southern Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter took place in Kulgam's Mirhama village.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone police had tweeted: "#Encounter has started at Mirhama area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

"A cordon and search operation was launched in the village on a specific input about the presence of terrorists," a police officer monitoring the operation said. The operation was carried out by a joint team of police, Army and CRPF.

“As the joint team of forces intensified searches and the suspected spot was cordoned, an exchange of fire started,” he added.

It's the second encounter in progress in south Kashmir.

Two hours ago, an encounter broke out in Anantnag's Dooru area, where a policeman and two army soldiers got injured.

