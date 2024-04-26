3 Things You must know about JEE Main 2025

The JEE Main exam is conducted twice in a year, known as session 1 and session 2. The registration for JEE Main 2025 session 1 begins in November and for session 2 the registration process starts in the month of February.

Candidates have the choice to appear in either session or for both sessions. For admission the best score from the two sessions will be used for counseling & admission process.

Every year more than 12 lakh candidates appear in the JEE Main exam for admission to the top engineering colleges of the country.

The JEE Main examination for session 1 will be conducted in the last week of January 2025, and for the second session the examination will be held in the 1st week of April. The result for the JEE Main exam is declared one or two weeks after the exams.

The aspirant appearing in the JEE main examination, must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Only candidates who have completed class 10+2 level examination in the year 2023, 2024 & 2025 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2025.

Candidates appearing for 10+2 or equivalent exams in the year 2025 are also eligible to apply for JEE Main 2025.

For admission to B.E/BTech courses you must have Physics & Mathematics subjects in 10+2 along with Chemistry or Biology/ Biotechnology as an optional subject.

Candidates looking for admission to B.Arch courses must have Physics, Mathematics & Chemistry as mandatory subjects.

For admission to B.Plan courses candidates must have Mathematics as a mandatory subject in class 12th.

Age Limit:

There is no minimum age limit to appear in the JEE Main examination.

Eligibility for Admission to IITs, NITs, & IIITs

For admission to IITs, NITs & IIITs a minimum of 75% marks (65% in case of SC/ST candidates) in 10+2 is required or the candidates should be in the top 20 percentile of the 12th exam conducted by the respective board.

After qualifying the JEE Exam, candidates can participate in the JOSAA counselling process for admission to the engineering seats of IITs, NITS, IIITs & other CFTIs in India.

