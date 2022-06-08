3 Times Ananya Panday Proved Co-ords are The New Cool

Three words that sum up Ananya Panday's style statement: young, energetic, and effervescent. Well known for her love for bright colours; she brings fun, quirk, and personality to every look she sports.

Her unabashed love of colours and prints is evident. Need proof? Stalk her ‘gram RN!

She will wear the brightest colours and boldest prints, always bringing her A-game no matter where she goes. Her newest obsession? Co-ord sets!

It’s safe to say that Ananya has crowned co-ords as the new cool, and if you need inspo for your next co-ord #cutefit, Ananya’s style is what you should be taking cues from!

Co-ord sets are perfect for women on the go who are looking for style & unmatched comfort. Fasten your seat belts as the co-ord kween shows you her tricks.

Funky Printed Co-Ords

Wouldn't Summer be incomplete without an adorable co-ord set? This printed multi-coloured co-ord shirt with graphics on the front and back? Sign us up! It is edgy, chic, and oh- so-cheeky; it’s everything you need to get through the summer breezily.

Loungewear Co-ords FTW!

Lounge in - but make it FASHUN. Ananya pretty much nailed the effortlessly casual vibe here in this co-ord sweatshirt-sweatpant look. This co-ord queen definitely knows how to work up a style that’s effortlessly cool and comfy at the same time!

Comfy Athleisure Co-ord Set

This stylish black patch print cropped sweatshirt for women and a matching patch print women’s jogger will make for the raddest streetstyle look! In Ananya's Instagram post, she can be seen wearing this co-ord set, and dare we say; it is the epitome of streetwear fashion.

This co-ord set is not only comfy, but it also has an element of fun in it. It's trendy, eccentric and hella stylish!

Co-ords, twin-sets or matching outfits - whatever you want to call it - is the new it-girl uniform you must own! We bet you’re convinced that co-ords are the new cool. Add ‘em to your closet today.

Check out the ONLY Summer/Spring 2022 collection to find statement co-ords that we bet you’ll love!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)