DELHI FIRE

3 Workers Killed, 6 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Delhi

The preliminary investigation revealed that gas leaked on one of the pipelines of the gas. This caused the fire to spread which led to overheating of the compressor and resulted in a blast.

|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 11:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Three people were killed and six injured after a fire broke out in a food processing factory in North Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Saturday early morning, said Delhi Police. The police said that the PCR call regarding the incident was received around 3:35 AM and on receiving the information police personnel reached the Shayam Kripa Foods PVT LTD where the fire engulfed. The nine people were inside the factory when the incident occurred. They were immediately rushed to SHRC Hospital, Narela. Among the injured, three were declared dead at the hospital, said the police.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that while raw moong was being roasted on gas burners, gas leaked on one of the pipelines of the gas. This caused the fire to spread which led to overheating of the compressor and resulted in a blast.

The deceased were identified as Shyam, 24, Ram Singh, 30, and Beerpa, 42. The injured were identified as Pushpender, 26, Akash, 19, Mohit Kumar, 21, Ravi Kumar, 19, Monu, 25, and Lalu, 32. A case has been registered under appropriate sections and the investigation has been started, said the police. 

