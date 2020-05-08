30 bank accounts of Maulana Saad's Nizamuddin Markaz under scanner over foreign funding

New Delhi: In the ongoing probe against Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad, investigating agencies have got information about 30 bank accounts that are associated with the trust. Sources told Zee Media that some of these bank accounts have been seized while action against the rest is under process.

Sources said that all these bank accounts are being investigated for foreign funding. Notably, ley bank account of Nizamuddin Markaz has already been seized by probe agencies.

Both Crime Branch and Enforcement Directorate sleuths are keeping a close eye on all these bank accounts in their investigation.

Earlier on May 6, Delhi Police Crime Branch expedited its ongoing investigation against Maulana Saad, whose outfit Tablighi Jamaat is under scanner for flouting the social distancing norms during lockdown that led to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On May 5, the Crime Branch grilled Maulana's second son, who is believed to be involved in activities at the Nizamuddin Markaz. The police quizzed him to seek details like addresses, mobile numbers and email ids of the 20 Markaz members who look after the accommodation of guests arriving there.

These 20 Markaz members have been absconding since then and the police is trying to trace their whereabouts.