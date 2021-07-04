हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
30 black fungus infected victims lose vision in one eye in Tamil Nadu

30 of 264 patients with Mucormycosis have lost the vision in one eye, a top official of the hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore said. 

Image used for representational purpose

Coimbatore: Of the 264 patients with Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, in the government hospital here, 30 have lost the vision in one eye, a top official of the hospital said on Sunday. All those admitted had undergone endoscopy with 110 undergoing visualisation surgery, the hospital Dean Dr N Nirmala said in a release.

But 30 patients with severe infection had lost their sight in one eye, she said adding that those who had come at an early stage were totally cured of the disease. The Health Department has created awareness to not neglect any problem in the nostrils or phlegm with blood or swelling in the eyes and face, red eyes and also tooth ache.

People with such health issues should not delay going to the doctor or a hospital, the Dean said.

