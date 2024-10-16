30 Bullet Wounds, Left Eye Damaged, Burn Injuries: Chilling Details Of Bahraich Murder

Bahraich Violence: Amid the tensions in Maharajganj, Mahsi in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich over the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, chilling details surfaced in his postmortem report.

Mishra was shot dead, and about half a dozen people were injured in stone-pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

According to initial reports, multiple rounds of gunfire took place on the day. Later, it was confirmed that the deceased sustained wounds from 30 pellets.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bahraich Sanjay Kumar shared details stating that while nearly 30 pellets were found on Ramgopal, the exact number of bullets fired will be clarified by ballistic experts.

On the question pertaining to injuries sustained by Mishra, Kumar stated that both of his thumbs exhibited burn injuries along with minor nail damage. Furthermore, he said that a burn-like mark on one of Mishra's legs indicated further trauma. "Due to continuous beating, Ram Gopal Mishra lost a lot of blood, due to which he died. The victim's left eye was damaged due to injury from a sharp object," Sharma said.

#WATCH | Bahraich, UP: | Bahraich incident | Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich, Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma says, "Due to continuous beating, Ram Gopal Mishra lost a lot of blood due to which he died. The victim's left eye was injured by being hit with a sharp object...." pic.twitter.com/4lXRqqQvQh — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Kumar also revealed that Mishra had been struck on the forehead with a blunt object, which left identifiable marks. He attributed the cause of death to excessive bleeding resulting from the pellet wounds, classifying it as "shock and hemorrhage." The CMO emphasized that the significant blood loss from the pellet injuries ultimately led to Ramgopal Mishra's death.

Meanwhile, mobile internet and broadband services remained suspended for the third day in a row in trouble-torn Maharajganj on Wednesday, impacting daily life and businesses, officials said.

However, the situation in and around the two is returning to normalcy, with no untoward incident being reported since Tuesday, they said. There was heavy police deployment in the district, particularly in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj town in the Mahsi tehsil, where communal violence broke out on Sunday.

In view of the situation in Bahraich, which shares an international border with Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal has increased vigilance on the border and reached out to their counterparts, too, asking them to put a check on "unnecessary" movement of people, a senior officer said.

(With agencies inputs)