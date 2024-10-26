30 Students Hospitalized After Suspected Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu School, Probe On

Chennai: Around 30 students from a school at Tiruvottiyur in Tamil Nadu's Chennai were taken to a hospital on Friday after experiencing uneasiness and throat irritation, reportedly due to a gas leak, officials said. The incident caused panic among students and school authorities. All the affected students are safe and are receiving medical treatment, said officials.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan said, "As of now, I cannot tell the exact cause." He added," We are yet to ascertain the exact cause. Our team came and assessed the situation, everything was normal, and we did not smell any gas or leakage from the AC." Meanwhile, parents of affected children accused school authorities of not providing clear information about the situation.

"The school administration is not providing clear information. My child is still under hospital observation. She had throat irritation for the past three days, which we thought was minor, but today they admitted her," one parent said.

Local police rushed to the scene and are investigating the source of the leak while monitoring the situation to prevent further risks. Forensic experts and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have also arrived at the site.