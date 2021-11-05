हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

32 students get ill after mid-day meal in Telangana

A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick.

32 students get ill after mid-day meal in Telangana
Image for representation

Karimnagar: As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.

A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr A.Ravinder Reddy.

Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health centre. Of them, 12 students were on observation and out of danger, the DEO said.

Responding to the report of the DEO, the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui suspended the school headmaster.

READ | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu suggests inclusion of milk in mid-day meal scheme

The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been cancelled, the DEO added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganaMid Day MealKarimnagarNirmal
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at LPG outlet in Delhi, 7 injured

Must Watch

PT4M13S

DNA: PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand