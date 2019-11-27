326 incidents of incursion by Chinese soldiers into Indian border areas in 2018: Govt

New Delhi: At least 326 incidents of incursion by the Chinese soldiers took place into the Indian border areas last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on rising incidents of incursion by the Chinese troops, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha that during the last three years at least 326 incidents of incursion by Chinese soldiers took place into the Indian territory.

''As per the report, 273 incidents of incursion were reported in 2016, 426 held in 2017,'' the MoS said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The data for 2019 is being collected and there have been no casualties so far, he added.

The Minister, while outlining the reasons for these incidents of incursion, said that there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas between India and China and there are areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perception of LAC.

Live TV

''Due to both sides undertaking patrolling upto their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. The government is taking measures to ensure that the defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges,'' Naik said.

The MoS Defence, replying to a question if the matter of such incursions/transgressions was discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit to India, stated that views were exchanged on all outstanding issues, including the boundary dispute.

Issues that were discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles agreed by two sides in 2005, the Minister stated in his reply.

''There were talks on continued efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas and additional Confidence Building Measures'' he added.