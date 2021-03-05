हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan rape

33-year-old rape survivor set ablaze in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A 33-year-old rape survivor was set afire in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday (March 5). The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. 

33-year-old rape survivor set ablaze in Rajasthan&#039;s Hanumangarh
Representational Image

Jaipur: A 33-year-old rape survivor was set afire in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday (March 5).

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries, Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash said, adding that Pradeep Vishnoi, who was accused by the woman of raping her in 2018, has been detained for questioning.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The victim, who has a daughter, was living with her maternal grandmother following a dispute with her husband, the police said.

“A man entered their house premises in the early hours of Thursday, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name. As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her,” the SHO said.

He said the victim's maternal grandmother has accused Vishnoi of committing the crime and the latter has been detained for questioning.

“CCTV footage obtained from the area is also being examined,” the SHO said.

The rape case against Vishnoi was lodged in 2018 on the basis of a complaint from the woman and the trial in the case is going on. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan rapeRape survivorRape victimwomen burnt aliveRajasthan Police
Next
Story

UDF to finalise seat-sharing for upcoming Kerala Assembly polls by tomorrow, says Congress

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Breaking News: More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases registered in Punjab in 24 hours