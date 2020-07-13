35-40 foreign terrorists operating in northern districts: DIG Kashmir

Srinagar: Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir said on Monday (July 13) that two foreigners among three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter on July 13 were planning to launch terror attacks in the Valley. He added that close to 250-300 terrorists are ready on launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the Indian side.

"As per reports, 35-40 terrorists are operating in northern districts. 16-17 are local terrorists, who are also active in the north Kashmir area," the DIG said.

The DIG termed the killing of two terrorists in Sopore's Reban encounter a major success for security forces adding that any possibility of future terror attack can't be ruled out.

"We can’t rule out the possibility of a terror attack. The arms and ammunition recovered from the slain militants also indicate that they were planning something big. After their killing, a major threat has been averted," DIG north Kashmir Range Muhammad Suliaman Choudhary said while addressing a press briefing in Sopore.

On Saturday, three three terrorists were eliminated during an encounter by security forces in a 18-hour long joint operation in Reban area of Sopore district of Baramulla. Among them were two foreigners and one local. The two terrorists were identified as Usman Bhai and Saifullah.

Yesterday, IGP Kashmir said, "Usman Bhai was involved in the recent attack in Sopore in which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was killed. The duo was active in the Valley since last several years."