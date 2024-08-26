35-Foot Tall Statue Of Shivaji Maharaj Inaugurated By PM Modi Collapses In Sindhudurg; Opposition Slams State Govt

A 35-foot statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday. The incident, occurring around 1 PM, has sparked significant criticism from opposition parties, who have blamed the state government for negligence and poor quality of work. The statue was inaugurated last year on December 4.

Heavy Rains and Winds Suspected as Contributing Factors

According to local officials, the statue's collapse may have been influenced by recent severe weather conditions. The Sindhudurg district has experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds over the past two to three days. While experts are expected to investigate and determine the exact cause of the collapse, weather-related factors are currently being considered as potential contributors.

Opposition Blames State Government For Neglect

Following the incident, opposition leaders have been vocal in their criticism of the state government. NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil accused the government of prioritizing the event over the quality of the statue's construction. "The state government is responsible for this collapse due to their lack of proper care. They were more focused on organizing an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi than ensuring the statue was built to last," Patil stated. He further alleged that the government’s approach to the project involved issuing new tenders, accepting commissions, and awarding contracts without proper oversight.

Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik condemned the alleged poor quality of workmanship. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into those responsible for the construction and installation of the statue. "The state government may try to shirk responsibility, but those accountable for this project must be thoroughly investigated," Naik asserted.

Government's Response

In response to the criticism, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar acknowledged the incident but noted that he did not have complete details at the time. He referenced a statement by PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, affirming that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted.

Kesarkar also assured that the government is committed to rectifying the situation. "We are dedicated to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, honors Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in constructing a sea fort. We will take all necessary measures to address this issue promptly and effectively," he said.