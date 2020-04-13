हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

36 years of Operation Meghdoot, Indian Army says 'doing difficult is routine here'

It was on April 13 in 1984 when the Indian Army along with the Indian Air Force and paramilitary forces launched the 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure the control of the heights predominating the Siachin glacier.

36 years of Operation Meghdoot, Indian Army says &#039;doing difficult is routine here&#039;
Photo credits: Twiiter/adgpi

New Delhi: It was on April 13 in 1984 when the Indian Army along with the Indian Air Force and paramilitary forces launched the 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure the control of the heights predominating the Siachin glacier.

The military action that resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier was the first assault launched in the highest battlefield in the world.

The Indian Army took to its official social media accounts and wrote, "This day, that year, Indian Army secured strategically important Siachen Glacier and guards these icy heights of our motherland."

They added, "Doing difficult is routine here, impossible may take a little longer."

 

Operation Meghdoot was led by Lieutenant General Prem Nath Hoon who recently died in January, 2020. 

The Siachen Glacier is located in the Eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas, just northeast of Point NJ9842 where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan end and is the second longest glacier in the World's Non-Polar areas.

The Indian Army Troops have been deployed on the world's highest and coldest battlefield from the last 36 years now where they safeguard the nation's frontiers in temperatures between -40 to -50 degrees Celsius.

Tags:
Indian ArmyOperation MeghdootsiachenSiachen Glacier
Next
Story

Indian Army Lieutenant General KPD Samanta, 1971 Indo-Pak and Kargil War hero, dies aged 70
Corona Meter
  • 9352Confirmed
  • 980Discharged
  • 324Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M23S

During the lockdown, RSS organization 'Seva Bharti' is feeding the poor and needy