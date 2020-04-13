36 years of Operation Meghdoot, Indian Army says 'doing difficult is routine here'

New Delhi: It was on April 13 in 1984 when the Indian Army along with the Indian Air Force and paramilitary forces launched the 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure the control of the heights predominating the Siachin glacier.

The military action that resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier was the first assault launched in the highest battlefield in the world.

The Indian Army took to its official social media accounts and wrote, "This day, that year, Indian Army secured strategically important Siachen Glacier and guards these icy heights of our motherland."

They added, "Doing difficult is routine here, impossible may take a little longer."

13 April 1984.#ThisDayThatYear#OperationMeghdoot #IndianArmy secured Strategically important Siachen Glacier and guards these icy heights of our motherland. Doing difficult is routine here, impossible may take a little longer. Jai Hind#Siachen pic.twitter.com/NU0T3zB6ik — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 13, 2020

Operation Meghdoot was led by Lieutenant General Prem Nath Hoon who recently died in January, 2020.

The Siachen Glacier is located in the Eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas, just northeast of Point NJ9842 where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan end and is the second longest glacier in the World's Non-Polar areas.

The Indian Army Troops have been deployed on the world's highest and coldest battlefield from the last 36 years now where they safeguard the nation's frontiers in temperatures between -40 to -50 degrees Celsius.