37 to 40 civilian killings in J-K every year since 2017: Govt

New Delhi: The numbers of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir have remained in the range of 37-40 every year between 2017 and 2021 (till November 30), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said notwithstanding attempts by the terrorists to target some civilians, a large number of migrant workers continued to stay on in the Kashmir Valley and left as usual upon onset of harsh winter.

"Also, a large number of tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last few months," Rai said.

"The numbers of civilian killings have remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years - 2017 to 2021 (till November 30, 2021)," he said.

Nevertheless, the government has taken several steps to ensure safety and security of civilians, including those from outside of Jammu and Kashmir, the minister added.

"A robust security and intelligence grid is in place. Day & night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out. Besides, round-the-clock checking at nakas and road opening parties have been adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Live TV