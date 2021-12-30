38% samples tested for genome sequencing in Delhi last week are Omicron

New Delhi: About 38% of the total samples sent and analysed for genome sequencing at various laboratories in Delhi in the last seven days have been detected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, PTI reported quoting official sources.

According to the documents shared by the official, out of the 468 samples analysed for genome sequencing during December 21- to 28, 38% came out to be Omicron variant while 31% was the Delta variant of coronavirus and the rest constituted other variants.

These samples were analysed at labs at NCDC, ILBS and LNJP Hospital, the sources said. A senior official in the South-East district administration said that out of 14 Omicron cases, seven did not have any travel history

The official as per PTI also said that the new variant has been "spreading in the community.”

This comes as Delhi becomes the state with the highest number of Omicron cases in the country with over 258 cases.

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is fully prepared to tackle any situation and has arranged 30,000 oxygen beds already and ramped up oxygen production and storage facilities.

In April and May, India grappled with a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed thousands of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

