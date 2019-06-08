close

IMA

382 officers join Indian Army after passing out parade at Indian Military Academy

382 officers join Indian Army after passing out parade at Indian Military Academy
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI
Dehradun: As many as 385 young officers will be joining the Indian Army as a passing out parade was organised at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Saturday. 

This time, a total of 459 gentlemen cadets were part of the parade. Of which, 382 young officers will be joining the Indian Army and 77 military officers belonged to the nine friendly countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Fiji, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Lesotho and Tajikistan. 

Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, took the salute as the reviewing officer of the parade.

The state-wise cadet division is:  

Andhra Pradesh -4 

Assam- 2 

Bihar- 46 

Chhattisgarh- 3 

Delhi- 12 

Gujarat- 4 

Goa-1 

Haryana- 40 

Himachal Pradesh- 21 

Jammu and Kashmir- 5 

Jharkhand- 4 

Karnataka-  

Kerala- 3 

Nepal- 7 

Madhya Pradesh- 11 

Maharashtra- 28 

Manipur- 2 

Nagaland- 1 

Orissa- 5 

Punjab- 33 

Rajasthan- 22, 

Tamil Nadu- 2 

Telangana- 4, 

Uttar Pradesh- 72 

Uttarakhand- 32 

West Bengal- 5  

Passing out cadets from friendly nations are: 

Afghanistan- 45 

Bhutan- 15 

Fiji- 1 

Lesotho- 1 

Maldives- 1, 

Mauritius- 2 

Papua New Guinea- 2,    

Tajikistan- 9 

Tonga- 1 

With this, IMA now holds the record for giving 61,536 officers, news agency ANI reported.

