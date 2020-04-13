39 staff members, including doctors, at Delhi’s Max Hospital quarantined after 2 patients test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

At least thirty nine staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Max Hospital have been asked to go on self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to hospital, the 39 staff members also include ward boys and other employees of the hospital. All these staff members will be tested for coronavirus on Tuesday (April 14).

"Two patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined with in a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket," the hospital said in a statement.

"All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow 14/04/20. There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the Covid ward of Max Hospital, Saket. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus," added the hospital.

Earlier, 30 healthcare workers at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS Delhi were advised to undergo quarantine after they came in contact with a man who came to AIIMS with neurological problems and later tested positive for COVID-19.