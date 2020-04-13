हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

39 staff members, including doctors, at Delhi’s Max Hospital quarantined after 2 patients test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

At least thirty nine staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Max Hospital have been asked to go on self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

39 staff members, including doctors, at Delhi’s Max Hospital quarantined after 2 patients test positive for coronavirus COVID-19
Representational image

At least thirty nine staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Max Hospital have been asked to go on self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to hospital, the 39 staff members also include ward boys and other employees of the hospital. All these staff members will be tested for coronavirus on Tuesday (April 14).

"Two patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined with in a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket," the hospital said in a statement.

 "All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow 14/04/20. There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the Covid ward of Max Hospital, Saket. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus," added the hospital.

Earlier, 30 healthcare workers at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS Delhi were advised to undergo quarantine after they came in contact with a man who came to AIIMS with neurological problems and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCoronavirus Max HospitalCoronavirus Saket Max Hospital
Next
Story

Navi Mumbai's APMC shuts grains, spices market as more coronavirus COVID-19 cases emerge
Corona Meter
  • 9152Confirmed
  • 857Discharged
  • 308Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M9S

PM Modi likely to announce extending the lockdown today, so how will the new India of Lockdown 2.0?