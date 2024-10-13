Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Assam's Udalguri

The epicentre of the earthquake is approximately 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
An earthquake reportedly measuring 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam at 7:47 AM on Sunday. A report from the National Center for Seismology stated that the earthquake was recorded in Udalguri district, located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River, at a depth of 15 km.

People in the neighbouring districts of Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, and Biswanath also felt the jolt. Additionally, residents of Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, and Nagaon on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra experienced the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of western Arunachal Pradesh as well as eastern Bhutan, the report said.

There is no immediate injury to anyone or damage to any property reported yet.

(With PTI Inputs)

