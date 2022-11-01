4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh, tremors felt in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, there was no report so far of any loss of life or property.

The moderate earthquake was experienced around 8.43 AM in parts of Jabalpur, Panchmarhi, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said. Its epicenter of the earthquake was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometers, he said.

The National Center for Seismology, however, tweeted earlier that "an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh`s Jabalpur, Pachmarhi and other areas on Tuesday morning."

According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitudes. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 08:43:59 IST, Lat: 23.28 & Long: 80.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 216km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 08:43:59 IST, Lat: 23.28 & Long: 80.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 216km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/pHAPsMPuc0@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/RZZAzS2A3a — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 1, 2022

In the earlier hours of Tuesday, the movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 04:07:56 IST, Lat: 27.63 & Long: 92.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kZ674zFe7Q pic.twitter.com/PV0DmecgjG — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 31, 2022

The NCS had informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat`s Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch of Mission LiFE in Kevadia.