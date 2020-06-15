4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Rajkot in Gujarat, tremors felt in Kutch too

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck 83 km northwest (NW) of Gujarat's Rajkot at 12:57 pm on Monday (June 15), according to National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in Bhachau region of Kutch. It is learnt that tremors were felt twice within five minutes leaving the residents in a state of panic with many rushing out of their homes to save their lives. The first tremor was felt at 12:57 pm and it was of 4.6 magnitude, while the second tremor was felt at 1 pm and it measured 3.6 on Richter Scale. The epicentre of both these quakes were near Bhachau.

This is the second earthquake to struck Rajkot in less than 24 hours. An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale struck 122 km north-northwest of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday.

Gujarat has witnessed three major earthquakes in the past with the most devastating in 2001, another in Anjar in 1956 and the third in 1918 in the Rann of Kutch. As per reports, the earthquake that struck Gujarat on January 26, 2001, measured 6.9 on the Richter scale and lasted for a little over 100 seconds.