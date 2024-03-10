NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2023

4 BRS Leaders, 1 From Congress Join BJP In Telangana Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The four BRS leaders who joined the BJP are former MP Godam Nagesh, former MLA Saidhi Reddy, former MP Sitaram Naik and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao. 

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 08:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

4 BRS Leaders, 1 From Congress Join BJP In Telangana Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Four leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one from Congress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of party's General Secretary Tarun Chugh in New Delhi.

The four BRS leaders who joined the BJP are former MP Godam Nagesh, former MLA Saidhi Reddy, former MP Sitaram Naik and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao. Also, Srinivas Gomase, who resigned as General Secretary from Telangana Congress also joined the BJP on Sunday.

Welcoming these leaders in the party, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that all these "eminent personalities" have played an important role in the society with their contributions.

"Four former BRS leaders have joined today. All these are experts in their field. Godam Nagesh is a big voice. Saidhi Reddy is popular among people for providing employment opportunities. Sitaram Naik is a big name in himself, all his life he made contributions to the society," Tarun Chugh said.

"Jalagam Venkat Rao has also played a crucial role in curbing the naxal movement. Srinivas Gomase who has resigned from Congress had also worked a lot for the Scheduled Castes community," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?