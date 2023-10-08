4 Dead, 18 Injured After Bus Carrying 32 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Nainital

New Delhi: A tragic accident occurred when a bus carrying 32 passengers veered off the road, plunging into a gorge in Nainital, Uttarakhand on Sunday. At least 4 passengers lost their lives in the tragic incident while 18 suffered injuries. With the prompt actions of both state authorities and local residents the injured passengers received rapid transportation to nearby hospitals to receive the necessary medical attention.

VIDEO | Four killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in Nainital, Uttarakhand; rescue operation underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/NuSThArRW8 October 8, 2023

The bus was on its way to Kaladhungi Road in Nainital when the accident occurred. The Disaster Control Room in Nainital promptly notified the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), leading to the swift deployment of rescue teams to the accident site. The cause of the accident has not been determined yet.

"The bus was carrying 30-32 people. They were going to Hisar, Haryana when the accident took place. We have rescued 25 people till now," Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena told PTI.

(Further details awaited)