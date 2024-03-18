'4 June Ko 400 Paar...': PM Modi Urges Karnataka People To Vote For BJP In LS Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the NDA has set the target to achieve over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and to hit that target the state of Karnataka has a great responsibility to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Asking a rhetorical question why BJP is talking about 400 plus seats PM said that it is for developed and corruption-free India.

Addressing the rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka PM Modi said, "4 June ko 400 paar. Karnataka voters have a big responsibility in this mission. Why are we talking about 400 seats? 400 paar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Karnataka, Corruption free India..."

#WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "4 June ko 400 paar. Karnataka voters have a big responsibility in this mission. Why are we talking about 400 seats? 400 paar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Karnataka..." pic.twitter.com/2qdKjwcA9L — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Launching a scathing attack at Congress, PM Modi said that the party will get to know what it means to challenge the 'Shakti.' PM's attack aimed at Rahul after his address at the conclusion ceremony of Congress' Bharat Joodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai On Sunday in which he compared the BJP with a 'Shakti' (Power) that is a fearmonger.

"4 June ko inko pata lag jayega ki Shakti ko lalkarne ka matlab kya hota hai. Congress is a party that will go to any extent to gain power. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule...Congress first divided the country, divided based on caste, based on community, and people based on religion, region and language, and to gain power, Congress also divided the country, but still, Congress with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this.

PM Modi alleged that the grand old party has again started the game of dividing the nation and the leader of the party are also speaking openly about on it. "Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions, recently the Congress MP from Karnataka has stated dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed," said PM Modi.