At least four Kanwariyas died and several others were injured after a vehicle ran over them on Friday night in Bihar's Banka district, police said.

All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bipin Bihari says, "Some Kanwariyas were hit by a vehicle...4 people have died. There was some law & order situation initially but the situation is normal. Police are present at the spot..."

After the incident, irate villagers also set a police vehicle on fire. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Avinash Kumar who reached the spot said, "We immediately reached the spot... Around 10-11 people have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment... 4 people have died.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The situation is peaceful and the administration is cooperating fully... We will investigate the incident ..."

Meanwhile, two individuals lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a private bus returning from a religious site lost control and plunged into a ravine on the Balrampur road in the Dheberua police station area in UP's Siddharthnagar on Friday night. The victims were all residents of Mahankola village in the Shohratgarh tehsil.