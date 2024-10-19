Advertisement
4 Kanwariyas Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Bihar's Banka District

All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj.

|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 12:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
At least four Kanwariyas died and several others were injured after a vehicle ran over them on Friday night in Bihar's Banka district, police said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bipin Bihari says, "Some Kanwariyas were hit by a vehicle...4 people have died. There was some law & order situation initially but the situation is normal. Police are present at the spot..."

After the incident, irate villagers also set a police vehicle on fire. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Avinash Kumar who reached the spot said, "We immediately reached the spot... Around 10-11 people have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment... 4 people have died.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The situation is peaceful and the administration is cooperating fully... We will investigate the incident ..."

Meanwhile, two individuals lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a private bus returning from a religious site lost control and plunged into a ravine on the Balrampur road in the Dheberua police station area in UP's Siddharthnagar on Friday night. The victims were all residents of Mahankola village in the Shohratgarh tehsil.

