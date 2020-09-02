4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates nabbed in J&K's Budgam; arms and ammunition recovered

Kashmir: Atleast four Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates arrested by Budgam police in a joint operation with Army's 53 Rashtriya Rifles, during a cordon and search operation in Pethkoot area of Beerwah at Budgam. The police apprehended the terror associates with arms and ammunition and some incriminating material was also recovered.

They have been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad both residents of Pethkot Beerwah, while the others are Aqib Maqbool Khan of Chedbug Budgam and Ajaz Ahmad Dar of Cherwani Chrarsharief

This group has been associated with the banned terror organisation LeT and was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active terrorists in the area.

During a search operation, some ammunition including Ak-47 rounds (24), 5 detonators and other incriminating material has also been recovered from them.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Indian Army busted multiple hideouts along the Line of Control (LoC) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from well-concealed locations in two hideouts in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to reports, an extensive search operation was conducted after troops detected movement of suspicious people, who reportedly crossed into Indian territory. Due to terrain of thick foliage and weather conditions, an alert for likely infiltration attempt was sounded.

Sources said the modus operandi behind the presence of arms and ammunition in the area was to drop warlike stores in caches near the LOC so that over-ground workers or terrorists would pick the same for further transportation into the hinterland for terror activities. It also shows desperate attempts by Pakistan-based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into Jammu and Kashmir.