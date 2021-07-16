4 more suspected drones spotted in Samba and Jammu, security forces on alert

New Delhi: A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu. Further details are awaited.

Intelligence sources said drone that was seen operating around the Jammu Air Base on Tuesday night was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there. "The radar picked up the movement of the drone flying around 3 kilometres from the airbase on the night of July 13 and all the agencies concerned were alerted about its movement," intelligence sources told ANI. They added that soon after being picked up, the drone vanished from the scene.The search is on for the drone and the source of its operation, they said.The NSG deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The development comes days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu.

Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory. There have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them. The Jammu drone attack did not cause any damage to the material or equipment of the Air Force but minor injuries were suffered by two personnel there.

Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

