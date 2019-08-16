close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan ceasefire violation

4 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Army after ceasefire violations in J&K

According to sources, the ceasefire violations took place in Uri, Rajouri and in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area. The unprovocative firing from the Pakistani side took place on India's 73rd Independence Day.

4 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Army after ceasefire violations in J&amp;K

A Pakistani soldier was killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army after the neighbouring troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll to four. Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Live TV

According to sources, the ceasefire violations took place in Uri, Rajouri and in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area. The unprovocative firing from the Pakistani side took place on India's 73rd Independence Day. 

India's response came after Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor accused the Indian Army of "increasing firing along the Line of Control to divert attention from the precarious situation in Jammu and Kashmir". Ghafoor also claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed and their bunkers were damaged in the firing. The Indian Army categorically rejected Pakistan's claims.

A local Kashmiri, Mohammad Muzir Mugal, was quoted by news agency ANI, as saying, "I was at the flag hoisting ceremony. I heard firing from Pakistan's side when I was returning from the ceremony. I just want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if this kind of violations takes place on the Independence Day, then a proper reply should be given to them."

Chamanlal, another resident of Nangi Tekri area, said, "Pakistan should understand that we are not like the old India that will stay quiet over these violations." 

The firing in Uri and Rajouri continued for the entire day on Thursday and that in KG Sector started at 5.30 pm, continuing till 2.30 am. After this intermittent firing continued throughout the night.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan, in the garb of violating ceasefire, has made repeated attempts to infiltrate into India. Thursday's ceasefire violation was also part of that attempt.

Tags:
Pakistan ceasefire violationJammu and KashmirIndian Army
Next
Story

President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial on first death anniversary

Must Watch

PT2M38S

President Ramnath Kovind reaches Atal Samadhi Sthal, paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee