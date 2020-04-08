4 Para commandos' last photo shows them marching on to take down terrorists in Kashmir's Kupwara

An image of the squad of 4 Para Special Forces Commandos being deployed on what turned out to be their final mission, in Kupwara, Kashmir. They eliminated five terrorists, at times fighting hand to hand, before making the supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

In the photo, the group of Special Forces commandos can be seen jumping off a helicopter in the mountains of Kupwara. The image was captured at 12:45 pm on April 4.

One of the soldiers can be seen standing waist deep in snow while the others jump off from the helicopter.

It is to be noted that 4 Para is the same unit which participated in the surgical strikes of 2016. On April 5, all five commandos were martyred but not before they killed four heavily armed and highly trained terrorists. It is learnt that the special commandos elimiated the Pakistani terrorists in a gunfight at point blank range.

The soldiers who never returned to their bases after the operation were part of at least two squads of Special Forces commandos who were tasked to elimiate the terrorists.

It is learnt that the encounter which took place on April 5 was one of most brutal encounters in Kashmir in the recent past. The mortal remains of commandos were found very close to the terrorists they eliminated, suggesting that they had also fought the terrorists hand to hand.

Living up to its war cry of "Balidaan Parma Dharam" (sacrifice is an ultimate duty), the unit was sent on the mission after reports came in about possible infiltration by a group of terrorists in the Keran sector of Kupwara district.

Soldiers who got martyred are Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havaldar Davendra Singh, Sepoy Bal Krishan, Sepoy Amit Kumar, Sepoy Chhatrapal Singh.