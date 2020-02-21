हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prayagraj

4 Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, including Allahabad Junction, get new names.

According to an official communication on Thursday (February 20), Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chheoki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

File Image (PTI)

Prayagraj: Four Railway Stations in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj will now have new names, a move aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city.

According to an official communication on Thursday (February 20), Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chheoki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

"The central and Uttar Pradesh government have decided to keep the names of Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Allahabad Chheoki, and Prayagghat stations located in Prayagraj district on the words starting from Prayagraj. This decision will bring back the identity of the ancient city," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

 

