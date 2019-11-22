4 security personnel killed, one injured in Naxal attack in Jharkhand's Latehar district

Latehar: As many as four personnel of security forces were killed and one police personnel was critically injured in a Naxal attack in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, officials said.

According to police, the attack was ensued by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 pm when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area.

The incident took place just 2 km from Chandwa police station on national highway-22.

Among the deceased personnel was an official of Sub-Inspector rank, who has been identified as Sukra Uraon while three personnel reportedly belonging to the Home Guard were killed in the Naxal attack. The jawans who were killed have been identified as Sikandar Singh, Dinesh Ram Jawan, Jamuna Prasad who is said to be the driver of the vehicle.

Personnel identified as Shambhu Prasad has been critically injured and is receiving treatment currently.

As many as 50 rounds of bullets were reportedly fired in the cross-fire between security personnel and Maoists who sprung a surprise attack on the personnel.

The elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled in five phases starting from November 30 and the counting will take place on December 23.