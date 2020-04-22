हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

4 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 22). Sources told Zee Media that the terrorists were hiding in the area and operation to eliminate them was launched on the basis of credible information.

The encounter started on Tuesday night  in Melhora area of Zainapora village after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Talking to media, IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar, said that the identity of the killed terrorists is not known but the security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

Sources told Zee Media that it is likely that all the killed terrorists were from Ansar Gazwatul Hind and one among them was a senior commander. 

The joint team of  Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF started the operation after surrounding them from all sides. The terrorists opened fire at the security officers forcing them to retaliate.

