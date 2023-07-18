4 Terrorists Killed In Poonch; SIA Raids Underway In South Kashmir

POONCH: Four terrorists were killed by security forces in a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The joint operation involving Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir police along with other forces was conducted in the Sindhara area of Poonch, they said. "The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11.30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment. At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists," Indian Army officials said.

The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained. Meanwhile, anti-terror raids are underway at various locations of South Kashmir at Qaimoh Kulgam, Heff Shopian and Anantnag town. The raids were conducted by the State Investigation Agency in connection with the murder of Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard, the agency said.

Also, on June 14, the investigation agency conducted a raid at multiple locations in South Kashmir. Earlier in February, terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard, while he was on way his way to a local market, the Kashmir police said. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.



"Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market along with his wife," DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat had said at the time of the incident. "We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible," he added. "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police had said.

Meanwhile, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack on Sanjay Sharma. He said that the administration will stand strong with the bereaved family.