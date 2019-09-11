40-year-old man commits suicide after jumping before train at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Metro station, no suicide note recovered

In yet another incident of suicide on tracks of Delhi Metro, Azadpur Metro police station on Wednesday received information at 3:00 PM that an unknown person has jumped in front of a metro train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station.

Police said that the unidentified man, aged around 40 years, committed suicide by jumping in front of a running Metro train at Platform No 1 of Adarsh Nagar Metro Station. The victim died on the spot and police have not recovered any identification documents from his body. No suicide note has been recovered so far and policemen are making efforts to identify the deceased. This is the fifth case of suicide on metro tracks in the last 10 days.

It is to be noted that Delhi Metro on Monday tweeted an appeal following a spate of suicides in the last week. In its appeal, Delhi Metro has said that people do have bad days but it is important to ask for help to tide over your problems and never give up.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Model Town metro station. On Monday, a woman aged 40 jumped in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan metro station to commit suicide and a private security guard committed suicide at Noida Sector 61 metro station on Tuesday.

The woman who committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding Metro train at Model Town station was later identified as Meenakshi Garg who lived in Delhi's Paharganj area and worked as an accountant.