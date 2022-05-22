हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bibi Ka Maqbara

400-year-old public bath found near 'Bibi Ka Maqbara' in Aurangabad

The hammam is located near the entrance of the tomb built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the memory of his first wife Dilras Banu Begum. 

400-year-old public bath found near &#039;Bibi Ka Maqbara&#039; in Aurangabad
Image source: Instagram

Remnants of a 400-year-old hammam (public bath) have been found near the 'Bibi Ka Maqbara' (the Taj Mahal's replica) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The hammam is located near the entrance of the tomb built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the memory of his first wife Dilras Banu Begum. It might've been meant for use before entering the tomb, ASI officials said. Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as Taj of the Deccan, was built by the Mughals in the 17th century. It is a major tourist attraction of the region.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bibi Ka MaqbaraHammamMaharashtraAurangabadTaj of the Deccan
Next
Story

'Trickery, optical delusion': Congress targets Centre over reduction in fuel prices

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Gyanvapi Case: Is the Shivling behind the basement wall?