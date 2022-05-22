400-year-old public bath found near 'Bibi Ka Maqbara' in Aurangabad

Remnants of a 400-year-old hammam (public bath) have been found near the 'Bibi Ka Maqbara' (the Taj Mahal's replica) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The hammam is located near the entrance of the tomb built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the memory of his first wife Dilras Banu Begum. It might've been meant for use before entering the tomb, ASI officials said. Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as Taj of the Deccan, was built by the Mughals in the 17th century. It is a major tourist attraction of the region.

