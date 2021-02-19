44% rape victims identified their culprits as relatives, family members, reveals Delhi Police data

New Delhi: Delhi Police in its annual press conference revealed that as per their data majority of rape victims in the national capital know their culprit. In over 44 percent of the cases registered with the police in the year 2019-20 the victim identified their rapist as either a relative or member of their family.

Additionally, the data also revealed that over 26 percent of the culprits are known to the victim, whereas 12 percent are directly related to them.

Also, almost 12 percent of the accused came from the victim's neighbour, while only 2 per cent of the accused in the rape case came out who had no relation with the victim.

The figures from 2019-20 once again proved that women are more prone to assault from their relatives, neighbours and family members. Moreover, out of all the registered cases only 23 percent of the accused in rape cases are punished by the court of law.

As per the data released by the police, 1699 rape cases were registered in 2020, out of which only 23% of the accused were punished, and all others were acquitted. While the percentage of punishment across the country stands at 28.

The data also highlighted that Delhi stands at second position, as over 21 percent of the murders were carried out under anger. The highest 44 percent killings have been caused by hostility and other disputes.

The Delhi Police data further stated that a total of 472 murders took place in Delhi from 2019 to 2020, while 521 murders took place in 2019. However, the killings decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

As per the numbers, the highest 44% killings in Delhi were due to mutual enmity and other disputes. While 21% of the percent of the murders were carried out in spur of the moment. Also, 17 percent of the murderer was due to some other reasons and 8 percent of the murders were made in the thrill of the accused.

