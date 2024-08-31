47 Indians Rescued from Cyber Scam Centres In Laos; Embassy Issues Warning

Indian Embassy in Laos successfully rescued 47 Indian nationals trapped in cyber scam centres located in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province. The embassy, in a recent statement, revealed that these individuals were lured into the SEZ under false pretenses and were subjected to exploitative conditions. Of the 47 rescued, 29 were handed over to the embassy following a crackdown by Lao authorities, while the remaining 18 approached the embassy directly, seeking assistance.

According to media reports, the scam centres primarily targeted victims through dating apps. Scammers, often impersonating women, would engage with potential victims and eventually convince them to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. Many individuals in India were duped through these tactics. Those forced to work in these scam centres, referred to as "cyber slaves," faced harsh conditions, including deprivation of food and rest, if they failed to meet daily targets.

Embassy’s Response and Advisory

The Indian Embassy has issued a strong advisory warning Indian nationals against falling for fake job offers in Laos. The advisory, available on the embassy's website, emphasizes the importance of verifying job opportunities thoroughly before committing and encourages individuals to contact the embassy if they have any doubts. The embassy has also called on the Lao government to take decisive action against those involved in these illicit activities.

Embassy of India successfully rescues 47 Indians trapped in cyberscam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ of Lao PDR. Detailed press release below: pic.twitter.com/Ap4BTJYP7c — India in Laos (@IndianEmbLaos) August 31, 2024

Coordination with Local Authorities

The rescue operation was a coordinated effort between the Indian Embassy and local Lao authorities. Embassy officials traveled from the capital, Vientiane, to Bokeo province to facilitate the rescue and ensure the safe return of the victims. Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, personally met with the rescued individuals to discuss their experiences and provide guidance on the next steps.



The Indian Embassy has completed all necessary formalities for the repatriation of the rescued nationals. Thirty of them have already returned to India, while the remaining 17 are awaiting final travel arrangements. Ambassador Agrawal reiterated the embassy’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Indian nationals in Laos.

This recent rescue is part of a broader effort by the Indian Embassy in Laos to combat human trafficking and cybercrime. Last month, the embassy successfully rescued 13 Indians who had also been lured into cyber scam operations. The issue of Indian nationals being trafficked into such centres was raised by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his recent visit to Laos, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address this serious concern.