48-day long series of webinars to start on October 2 to rekindle Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts on health, nutrition

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) announced that a 48-day long series of webinars will start on October 2, which is the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, to rekindle the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts on health and nutrition.

The National Institute of Naturopathy(NIN) in Pune in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau Maharashtra and Goa of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will organize these webinars that will end on the Naturopathy Day, which is, November 18.

The webinar will be held from 11 AM to 12 noon every day and can be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/punenin with no prior registration required to join it.

The webinars will be on the theme “Mahatma Gandhi- The Healer” and are intended to propagate the relevance of Bapu’s thoughts on Health and Nutrition in the 21st century among people of all walks of life. These are aimed to promote the benefits of Naturopathy.

There will also be Gandhi Katha, display of rare film footage on Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhi bhajans, along with this webinar.

Notably, the Government of India has declared November 18 as Naturopathy Day in commemoration of the commitment made by Mahatma Gandhi to Nature Cure on that day in 1945. The day is celebrated by all Naturopaths and Naturopathy enthusiasts all over the country and across the globe.

Reputed academicians, clinicians, experts on Gandhian thought and naturopaths will handle these sessions. This will include personalities such as Dr Mark Lindley from United Sates, Dr Gambhi Watts from Australia, Dr Gita Dharampal, renowned Gandhian historian, Prof Shambhu Prasad, Management Guru, Prof Srinath Reddy, Director, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr Arvind Kulkarni renowned Oncologist and Leena Mehendale, IAS.