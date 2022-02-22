हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi covid cases

498 new Covid cases in Delhi, 1 death; positivity rate below 1%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

498 new Covid cases in Delhi, 1 death; positivity rate below 1%
Delhi reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection. (Representational)

Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated. Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
delhi covid casescoronavirus cases in delhidelhi coronavirus cases
Next
Story

'Kerala model of terror...': BJP's Tejasvi Surya after meeting Harsha's family

Must Watch

PT10M51S

UP Elections 2022: BJP will win more than 300 seats in UP, says Amit Shah