5 Actionable Tips to Improve Your Twitter Marketing

Twitter is one of the largest platforms on the planet making it perfect for marketing. Marketing on Twitter isn’t something new or surprising, any sizable social media platform is used for marketing but Twitter is the largest of them all in terms of engagement. Twitter relies on engagement as its primary currency, Twitter by design is very interactive and the content on Twitter is also used to get a reaction from people.

Almost every company or brand has a Twitter account, if you think about it, big brands have no reason to be on Twitter or any other platform for that matter but they do so to create an online presence, this presence keeps them relevant as long as they continue to promote their products among fans. Twitter Marketing may sound like an easy idea but we can promise you that it isn’t the case, you will definitely face lots of challenges but it ain’t impossible.

Here are 5 tips that might help you improve your Twitter marketing.

Strike A Balance

When it comes to Twitter you need to strike a balance with your content, people on Twitter don’t follow brands to just see advertisements, they want to interact with the brands and learn more about their products. Twitter is an avenue to showcase your creativity, people don’t care if you’re an influencer or a brand as long as you can entertain them.

Don’t just post promotional material on your Twitter page as it will serve to isolate your brand, try to post or retweet other common Twitter posts or memes as they will make you look more relatable.

Also, try to reply to comments on your posts and quote tweet your fans, people always love to see a good bit of interaction on Twitter, when you reply to fans’ tweets it validates their reason to follow you in the first place.

Buy Twitter Followers

One of the easiest ways to gain traction on Twitter is to buy followers, Twitter is a massive platform, and the amount of followers that you have almost serves as an unofficial ranking system, it isn’t really a competition but social media clout is the new currency online.

People tend to trust brands that have a large following as it makes them look more reliable. Viralyft, GetViral, ViewsExpert are some of the best websites to buy Twitter followers.

Collaborations

One of the many things that social media allows us to do is collaborate, companies or brands can now easily collaborate with influencers who already have a massive presence on the platform to promote their products.

You can approach influencers who can somehow relate to your brand or product and you can incentivize them with money or other benefits to post a tweet about your product, you can simply retweet their tweet on your timeline. People are more likely to try a product if their favorite celebrity or influencer is promoting them, it helps you gain trust and credibility.

Try to look for influencers that you already share some of your audience with, this increases the chances that someone will actually buy your product as two of their following pages are promoting it.

Look Out For Trends

Keep an eye out for ongoing or upcoming trends, riding the trend train is one of the best ways to gain steady traction and gain a lot of followers at the same time. Make compelling content regarding an ongoing trend to further allude to that trend and if people like your particular take on that trend then they are very likely to share that among their peers.

The platform also rewards trendy topics and conversations around those topics, your page will remain relevant as well if you follow the trends. If you are one of the first people to jump on a trend then you can somehow monopolize that trend against your competition.

Brands use this strategy all the time and people love it, whenever there is a new meme making rounds on the internet brands will often try to incorporate that meme in their marketing material to appeal to a larger audience.

Humanize Your Page

There is a lot of competition on Twitter and your voice might get ignored amongst all the noise, you need to create your own space on the platform where you can make sure that your voice is being heard.

One of the easiest and simplest ways to gain your audience’s respect is to appear more human, make your page more approachable and give it a human touch, the goal is to make people forget that they are following a corporate page.

Try to have meaningful interaction with your audience, and use humour to appeal to them, your overall demeanour can have drastic effects on the success of your page.

