Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761706
NewsIndia
ARMY SOLDIERS KILLED

5 Army Personnel Killed Amid Tank Exercise Near LAC In Ladakh

Five Army soldiers are feared swept away near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometers away from Leh, during a tank exercise.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Army Personnel Killed Amid Tank Exercise Near LAC In Ladakh

Five Army soldiers are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area early Saturday, as per reports by PTI.

Officials reported that the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometers from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am.

The incident occurred when the tank, carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Jawans, encountered sudden flash floods, causing it to sink, the officials reported. 

“There were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident including one JCO and 4 Jawans. One person has been located while the search for others is still going on,” defence officials told ANI. 

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Rahul Gandhi's next plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Bolivia coup attempt fails
DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving NEET mastermind?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Scam in Lucknow!
DNA Video
DNA: History of Sengol
DNA Video
DNA: How long will bridges keep collapsing in Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
DNA Video
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
DNA Video
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?