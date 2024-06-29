5 Army Personnel Killed Amid Tank Exercise Near LAC In Ladakh

Five Army soldiers are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area early Saturday, as per reports by PTI.

Officials reported that the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometers from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am.

The incident occurred when the tank, carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Jawans, encountered sudden flash floods, causing it to sink, the officials reported.

“There were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident including one JCO and 4 Jawans. One person has been located while the search for others is still going on,” defence officials told ANI.

This is a developing story.