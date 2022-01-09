5 day week, ban on gatherings: Here're Himachal Pradesh's new COVID guidelines

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday (January 9) announced fresh restrictions in view of rapidly spreading Omicron cases that triggered a massive uptick in the daily COVID-19 cases across India.

"All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance on working days," the order issued by state Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said.

From capping the attendance of staff in the government offices to mandating a five day work week to ban social and religious gatherings, here are the new COVID guidelines to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh from today:

Five day work week will be followed in all the government offices across Himachal Pradesh.

Ban on social and religious gatherings from January 10 to 24.

The attendance of staff at government offices has been capped to 50% of the total strength from Monday to Friday during the period.

The gathering of more than 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events have been prohibited, according to an order.

The restrictions will not be applicable on offices dealing with emergency services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities.

Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings are permitted up to 50% of the capacity of the venue, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor areas and 300 people in open spaces.

There shall also be a total ban on langars (community kitchens) across the state, it added.

A prior intimation of gatherings shall have to be given to the authorities, who may impose additional conditions

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew till further orders and shut the educational institutions till January 26.

Additionally, District magistrates may fix timings of shops or markets after taking the Covid situation into account.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh till January 8 has recorded 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

