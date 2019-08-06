5 dead, 11 injured in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

New Delhi: At least five people died and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

Delhi Fire Service: 5 people dead & 11 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, late last night. pic.twitter.com/9ERr91u80i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

At 2.30 am, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. The incident took place after an electricity box caught fire.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. About six people jumped off the four-storey building to save themselves.

At least 20 people were rescued from the spot and around seven cars, eight motorcycles were gutted in the fire.