Zakir Nagar fire

5 dead, 11 injured in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

At least 20 people were rescued from the spot and around seven cars, eight motorcycles were gutted in the fire.

5 dead, 11 injured in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi&#039;s Zakir Nagar

New Delhi: At least five people died and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night. 

At 2.30 am, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. The incident took place after an electricity box caught fire.

Live TV

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. About six people jumped off the four-storey building to save themselves. 

At least 20 people were rescued from the spot and around seven cars, eight motorcycles were gutted in the fire.

