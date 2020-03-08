5 dead, 15 injured after bus collides with truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: At least 5 people died and 8 were left injured in a road accident after a public transport bus going from Jodhpur to Ajmer collided with a truck on Sunday morning (March 8, 2020) near the Binwas bridge. The injured were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The accident took place at about 8.30 am, said SP Rahul Barhat.

The locals of the place immediately rushed to the accident spot and carried the injured to the hospital by using private and army vehicles. The police came into instant action after the incident was reported and cleared traffic so that the injured can be immediately rushed to the hospital.

A large number of passengers were travelling in the accident hit bus due to the upcoming Holi festival, said sources.

The deceased are yet to be identified. (Further details awaited)