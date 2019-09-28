5 dead after boulder collapses over their vehicle in Uttarakhand's Devprayag

Devprayag: As many as five people died and five others were severely injured after a huge boulder collapsed over their vehicle at Teen Dhara in Devprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway number 58 where a landslide had occurred at Teen Dhara. The victims' vehicle, a tempo traveller got caught in the debris of the landslide, and a boulder collapsed over it.

Uttarakhand: Five people died and five were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in got stuck in debris following a lanslide at Teen Dhara, Devprayag, today. Injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/LYqKV1ykyT — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Five people died on the spot while five others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They are receiving treatment currently. According to Zee Media sources, all of the people travelling from Uttarakhand belonged to Mohali in Punjab.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

