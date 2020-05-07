5 dead, over 1,000 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

Five people, including one children, died while over 1000 were hospitalised after a gas leakage from a chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (May 7).

Several people were admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties. Sources said that police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to control the situation.

Footages of the incident show many people lying unconscious on the roads near the chemical plant. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing.

According to reports, the gas has been neutralised and NDRF team has reached the spot. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

"Primary report is that poly vinyl chloride gas (or may be Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. 5 deaths so far have been officially reported. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)," said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the incident. The prime minister added that he is praying for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and said, "My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation."

Sources said that five villages near the chemical plant have been totally evacuated and the evacuation of some other villages is also in progress.